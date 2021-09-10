The absence of scheduled speaker U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) didn’t dim the atmosphere Thursday evening at the Lincoln Day Dinner.
Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidates Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge took center stage for the rivals’ first-ever appearance on the same stage as part of their campaigns for the party nomination.
The Clark County Republican Committee’s annual event drew a sold-out crowd of some 500 people to Henderson State University’s Garrison Center. After an auction and ceremonial events, Sanders and Rutledge were given 15 minutes apiece to discuss their platform and vision for governorship.
Sanders, whose speech seemed polished and calm, drew attention to her role as former White House secretary for President Donald Trump, while a spirited Rutledge delivered an unrefined speech focused on her experience as the state’s attorney general.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary
Sanders recounted when she called Arkadelphia home 20 years ago, when the local Republican party would fill only two tables in a room. An heiress of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she said she never tires of being called his daughter. Recently, she said, the two were speaking at an event where the former governor was referred to as “Sarah’s dad.” Sanders applauded Trump’s efforts as president, saying she was “honored” to be part of that administration.
During her time as President Trump’s press secretary, Sanders told a story of one of her three young children who, during a Take Your Child to Work Day event, pressed his face against a window. Only through this window a 4-year-old Huck Sanders was peering into the Oval Office. Sanders said an appalled Trump quipped that “at least he’s handsome.” Later that same day, among a crowd of reporters and their children in the Rose Garden, Huck ran from the crowd full-speed toward the Commander in Chief, side-stepped him and leapt into her arms. “For every other kid out there the only person that mattered to them was the President, and to my son the only person that mattered to him was his mom,” Sanders said.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
Rutledge, a self-proclaimed “Christian, pro-life, gun-carrying, Conservative momma,” touted her seven years of experience fighting for Arkansans as attorney general. She touched on numerous issues that split lawmakers and political parties — from Second Amendment rights and tax reform to law enforcement funding and tort reform.
“I want (Arkansas) to be first in defending” gun rights, Rutledge said, noting that, when the National Rifle Association came under attack from the U.S. attorney general, the NRA chose her before all other AG’s across the nation for their defense.
She pledged to push for Arkansas to also become first in tax reform. “We can’t just simply complete. We need to beat our neighboring states of Texas and Tennessee. It’s time to permanently eliminate the individual income tax” in the state, “and that’s why I’m proposing a constitutional amendment to do so. It’s time for the people to decide — not the politicians.” As for making up lost revenue, Rutledge’s answer is to tighten budgets, as she boasted she decreased her office’s budget by more than 10 percent and called for every state agency to follow suit.
Rutledge also touted the convictions of Medicaid fraud her office has made during her first term. “In the first four years I had more Medicaid fraud convictions in the 16 years prior combined,” she said.
