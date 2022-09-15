There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-10-20-22-52, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Massachusetts and Maryland.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $225 million ($122.7 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-25-38-59-64, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $256 million ($137.4 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.