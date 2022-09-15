Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

9-10-20-22-52, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Massachusetts and Maryland.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $225 million ($122.7 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

14-25-38-59-64, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $256 million ($137.4 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you