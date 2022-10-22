There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $45 million ($21.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-8-15-27-42, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $580 million ($278.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.