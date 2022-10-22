Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $45 million ($21.7 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

6-8-15-27-42, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $580 million ($278.2 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

