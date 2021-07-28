There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Texas, and one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in South Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200, and three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $166 million ($120.4 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-4-11-59-67, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $186 million ($134.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.