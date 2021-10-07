Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center, Inc., has announced that four SWACMHC sites are now approved for National Health Service Corps (NHSC) student college loan repayment assistance.
The mental health centers are located at Texarkana, Hope, Nashville and De Queen.
Through the SWACMHC work sites, the NHSC can help to repay student college loans for Health Service Psychologists (HSP), Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNP), Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW), Psychiatric Nurse Specialists (PNS), Marriage and Family Therapists (MFT), Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC) and Licensed Substance Abuse Counselors (LADAC-LADC).
The center’s medical director will determine clinical placement and preceptorships.
Jason Campbell, marketing director for SWACMHC said, “To say we are excited to announce this approval is an understatement. College students planning their futures, and professionals I work with daily will have the opportunity to apply for loan repayment assistance and that is truly wonderful for those with the passion to help others and who worked so hard to achieve their goals. With four locations in four counties, we cover a broad section of SW Arkansas for individual possibilities.
“In the few hours since being informed of this change, I have been contacting colleges throughout southwest Arkansas. I can say the reaction has been amazing and I hope word is traveling fast to the professionals that need it most.”
Ashton Nealy, APRN with SWACMHC, working in Nashville and De Queen states, "I think this is a great opportunity for students and recent graduates that are looking to focus more on their craft and the care of the patients and less on the stress of the monthly payments, as an APRN with my own student loans to pay off I definitely will be applying.”