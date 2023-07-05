Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

21-33-54-61-67, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Missouri. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Idaho.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $427 million ($220.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

15-26-31-38-61, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $546 million ($282 million).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you