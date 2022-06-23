Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-10-31-48-56, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $335 million ($188 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you