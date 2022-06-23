There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-10-31-48-56, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Pennsylvania and Wyoming.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $335 million ($188 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.