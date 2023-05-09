LaSalle Corrections, a private jail management company that once oversaw operations at the Bowie County, TX jail, has agreed to settle a lawsuit for $7 million with the family of an HIV positive woman who they claim was subjected to inhumane treatment before her death at a local hospital.
According to the family’s lawyers, the deal is the largest in the Lone Star State’s history for such a case.
“The $7 million settlement is the largest known jail death settlement in Texas history and among the largest settlements ever reached nationwide in a civil rights case involving the wrongful death of an inmate,” a statement from Seattle law firm Budge & Heipt said. “For the sake of comparison, the 2016 death of Sandra Bland in a Texas county jail, which received national media attention, resulted in a $1.9 million settlement.”
“This outcome should serve as a wake-up call to all private jail and prison operators -- not just in Texas, but everywhere: If you’re going to cut corners and put profits over people’s lives, there will be a steep price to pay,” Heipt said.
Holly Barlow Austin, 47, suffered as she languished in her cell in the downtown Texarkana jail without medication she needed to support her immune system. She was locked up on April 5, 2019, on a warrant stemming from a motion to revoke a misdemeanor probation. She died of meningitis less than a week after being taken by ambulance from the jail to an area emergency room on June 15, 2019.
