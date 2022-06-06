A resolution was presented and approved at the most recent meeting of the Texarkana Airport Authority to allow an Ohio aviation museum to remove, relocate and restore the radome located at Texarkana Regional Airport.
The Air Force Radar Museum Association approached airport officials about acquiring the radome a few years ago. The AFRMA describes its vision as “Honoring every Airman’s story with a permanent home to inspire future generations.”
Executive Director of Aviation Paul Mehrlich welcomes interest from the museum, “I want to make sure that it does get preserved or has the opportunity at least to be, but if it remains where it is over time it will just fall apart, and it will be lost.”
