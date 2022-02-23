There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-17-22-57-62, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $87 million ($58.2 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-36-37-45-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 2.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $45 million ($30.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.