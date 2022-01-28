Four people, including two children, were found dead following a house fire Friday morning near Hot Springs.
The bodies of two young children, their mother and an adult male were recovered, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.
Firefighters found the bodies of Kayle M. Arriaga, 29; her two children, Mattie and Wesley Cummins, ages 2 and 4 respectively; and Kenneth V. Ingram, 31, inside the residence at 118 Echols Drive.
The fire was reported to authorities shortly after 10 a.m. The Morning Starr Fire Department, Lake Hamilton Fire Department, and Fountain Lake Fire Department responded to the call.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and the department’s fire marshal are
investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
The State Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the deaths.