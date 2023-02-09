There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
52-58-59-64-66, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $34 million ($18.3 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-15-46-55-57, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $50 million ($26.4 million cash).