Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

11-24-38-62-66, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Connecticut.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Wednesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

4-11-38-49-69, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $123 million ($84.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you