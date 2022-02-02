There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
11-24-38-62-66, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Connecticut.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-11-38-49-69, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $123 million ($84.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.