Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and could deliver rainfall to South Arkansas later this week.
The National Hurricane Center said that at 1 p.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas was near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 95.5 West. Nicholas was moving toward the north-northwest near 15 mph.
Satellite and reconnaissance aircraft data suggest that the center may be re-forming farther north. As a result, some erratic motion is possible Sunday afternoon, but a general north-northwestward motion near 15 mph (24 km/h) should resume later and continue through Sunday night.
A slower northward or north-northeastward motion is forecast by late Monday or Monday night. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and South Texas late Monday, and approach the south or central Texas coast Monday night or early Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast while Nicholas approaches the northwestern Gulf coast during the next day or so.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana today through the middle of the week. This rainfall may produce areas of flash, urban, and isolated river flooding.
The current forecast track for Nicholas places the center of circulation near Nacogdoches, TX on Friday morning. By that time, Nicholas should have weakened into a tropical depression but still capable of producing heavy rainfall in the Four State Region.