Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-34-36-69-70, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $132 million ($68.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

21-24-33-55-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 10x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $125 million ($67.2 million cash).

