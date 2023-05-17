There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-34-36-69-70, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $132 million ($68.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
21-24-33-55-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 10x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $125 million ($67.2 million cash).