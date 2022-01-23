NEW BOSTON, TX -- A man who intentionally crashed his truck into a minivan carrying three adults and four children was found guilty of capital murder Friday by a Bowie County jury and sentenced to life without parole.
Zachary Blaise Salazar, 22, was upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him. As he was leaving her house on Knapp Street in DeKalb, TX, Salazar said, “F--- it. I’ll go wreck,” to her and her mother.
Moments later, the former girlfriend and her mother drove to the sound of sirens around the corner from their house on Highway 82. Salazar had crashed into a minivan occupied by seven people, including 3-year-old James Crowley and 7-year-old Riley Burgess. The minivan was a twisted wreck and the red Ford Ranger truck Salazar was driving caught on fire after the crash.
Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards told the jury that Salazar becomes aggressive and angry when things don’t go his way. She pointed to Salazar’s threat immediately before the crash and to a Facebook post from earlier in the day where he threatened to “kill himself or someone else.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.