A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 30 in TexARKana Tuesday night struck an incoming vehicle, killing a woman and child and injuring the wrong-way driver and three other people.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Richard Lopez, 44, of San Antonio was driving a 2015 model Ford Mustang west in the eastbound passing lane at the 2-mile marker about 6:33 p.m.
The Lopez vehicle struck an eastbound 2017 model Kia Optima, with the cars hitting each other on the right front passenger side.
Lopez’ car came to a rest in the roadway, facing north. The Optima, driven by Takyah Latin, 28, of Hope came to a stop in the median facing east.
Lopez and Latin were injured but two of Latin’s passengers were killed. They were Jabrea Conway, 24, of Prescott and a male minor. Arkansas State Police reports don’t name minors who are killed or injured in vehicle wrecks.
Conway died at the scene and the minor died at a TEXarkana hospital.
Two other passengers in Latin’s car were hurt. They were Jaquala Flowers, 28, of Hope and a minor female.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Cullen Young investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
