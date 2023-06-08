There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-21-29-53-66, Powerball 2, Power Play 5x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $500.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $308 million ($160.1 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-12-23-29-57, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $240 million ($124.4 million cash).