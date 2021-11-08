The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Little River
LaQuince Hogan, manufacture, delivery possession of a controlled substance.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Ashley
Mary Robinson, first-degree murder (two counts)
Clark
Elgin Balch, aggravated residential burglary, arson.
Randall McCarty, first-degree murder.
Cleveland
Sampson Ellis, rape.
Columbia
Jhon Harris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Drew
Jarell Terry, first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property.
Miller
Dominique Harvey, aggravated robbery, escape.
Bruce Leaks, first-degree murder.
Samantha Sevier, first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, arson, hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Dannie Tackett, breaking and entering, theft of property, failure to appear, theft of property over $25,000.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.