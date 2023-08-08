There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-13-20-35-54, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $170 million ($83.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
11-35-40-52-56, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash).