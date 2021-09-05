There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
32-35-40-52-54, Powerball 1, Power Play 5x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $500.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $375 million ($271.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($248.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.