Juana Vasquez, 55, of De Queen was killed about 7:31 a.m. Friday when the car she was driving crossed the center of U.S. 70 and collided head-on with another vehicle.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Vasquez was driving a 2001 model Ford east on the highway. Her car struck a westbound 2012 Cadillac driven by John M. Dennis Jr., 86, of Whitesboro, TX.
Vasquez died at the scene. Dennis was taken to Howard County Memorial Hospital in Nashville.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Travis Hale investigated the wreck.