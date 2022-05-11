Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

There were Match 5 winners of $3 million in Massachusetts and Virginia.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $99 million ($57 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

18-30-35-52-56, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $68 million ($39.0 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you