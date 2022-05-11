There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $3 million in Massachusetts and Virginia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $99 million ($57 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
18-30-35-52-56, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $68 million ($39.0 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.