HOPE – It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that Hope Public Schools reports that Dr. Roy Turner, principal of Beryl Henry Elementary School, passed away this weekend.
Dr. Turner’s passing comes after years of battling with various health-related issues.
We know that Dr. Turner’s impact far exceeded the walls of BHE. He was a titan in the Hope community, and his legacy will be one of excellence and love.
His school and personal families are still in the early stages of grief. Please pray for their comfort during this most difficult time.
If you knew Roy, you loved him. He was exceedingly generous with his time and energy. His infectious laugh and love for students was unsurpassed.
