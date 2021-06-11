Kelly D. Hancock, 46, of TexARKana died Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from it.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Hancock was driving the 2007 Harley-Davidson east on Dudley Street near Roberts Street. After losing control, he flew off the motorcycle.
He was taken to Wadley Medical Center, where he died.
The wreck happened about 9:27 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Les Munn investigated the wreck for the TexARKana Police Department.