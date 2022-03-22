A Bowie County, Texas escapee was shot Monday while being taken into custody. The escapee was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the inmate is being withheld, pending family notification procedures.
About 1 p.m. Monday, one of the Texarkana police officers located the escapees outside 210 East Street. Both officers approached the pair in an attempt to apprehend the escapees. While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun.
During the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting with the second officer.
The body of the deceased inmate will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.
