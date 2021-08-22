There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery but there was a $50,000 winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-28-36-39-59, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball ticket sold, worth $50,000. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $295 million ($212 million cash).
Starting Monday, August 23, Powerball jackpot drawings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $256 million ($196.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.