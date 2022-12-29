There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $246 million ($128.5 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $640 million ($328.3 million cash).