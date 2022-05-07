There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
16-21-33-52-70, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $86 million ($49.1 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
37-39-55-63-69, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $51 million ($30.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.