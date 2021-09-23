Separate wrecks in South Arkansas killed two people on Thursday morning.
Doyle Watson, 86, of Malvern died about 11:05 a.m. when the 2021 GMC truck he was driving east on Midway Road pulled into the path of a 2019 Mack truck that was heading south on U.S. 67 in southern Hot Spring County.
The driver of the Mack truck, Michael Jones, 56, of Arkadelphia was injured.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck. Trooper Jackson Daniell was the investigator.
A wreck about 12:30 a.m. on Arkansas 8 near Amity in Clark County killed Norma Barkman, 43, of Amity.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Barkman was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra west on the highway. She swerved to avoid something in the road. As a result, the car traveled into a ditch, collided with a tree stump and caught fire.
She was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia, where she died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry. Cpl. Christopher Harper investigated the wreck.