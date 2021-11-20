Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

5-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $1,500.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $83 million ($59.3 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-16-48-52-60, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $205 million ($148.1 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you