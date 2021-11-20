There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $1,500.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $83 million ($59.3 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-16-48-52-60, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $205 million ($148.1 million cash).