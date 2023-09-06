Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-43-50-51-65, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $122 million ($58.7 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-26-32-46-51, Powerball 13, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $461 million ($223.5 million cash).

