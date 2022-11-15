COVID-19

Active COVID-19 case numbers in Columbia County remained at 13 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411

Total Active Cases: 13. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,295

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450

Total Active Cases: 0. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,617

Total Active Cases: 19. Up one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,552

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,498

Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,363

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,914

Total Active Cases: 27. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,689

Total Deaths: 196. Last recorded death October 29.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,829

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 89

Recovered cases: 948,207

Deaths: 12,525. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 151

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 27

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 9

