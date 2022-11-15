Active COVID-19 case numbers in Columbia County remained at 13 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411
Total Active Cases: 13. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,295
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450
Total Active Cases: 0. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,617
Total Active Cases: 19. Up one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,552
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,498
Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,363
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,914
Total Active Cases: 27. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,689
Total Deaths: 196. Last recorded death October 29.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,829
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 89
Recovered cases: 948,207
Deaths: 12,525. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 151
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 27
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 9