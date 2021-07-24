There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
13-17-19-49-69, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200, and two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $153 million ($110.1 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
27-28-44-67-68, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $174 million ($125.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.