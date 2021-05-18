More wet weather is ahead for South Arkansas through the week.
Columbia, Nevada and Lafayette counties are part of a flash flood watch through Tuesday night.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.11 inches of rain from Sunday through Monday, raising the May total to 8.62 inches and 30.08 inches for the year.
Showers and thunderstorms will again return to the region Tuesday in advance of an upper level storm system that will progress through the Southern Rockies and into West Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle by midweek.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will increase Tuesday night and Wednesday across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, portions of Southwest Arkansas and possibly Western Louisiana.
A complex of showers and thunderstorms will move into these areas. Some of these storms may also become severe during the late afternoon through the evening hours Tuesday, before the heavy rain and flash flood threat increases across these areas Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Widespread rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected this week across these areas this week, with isolated higher amounts in excess of eight inches possible, especially over East Texas. This rainfall will result in new rises and possible flooding on area creeks and bayous, rivers and lakes.
This unsettled weather pattern will continue Thursday and Friday, before gradually diminishing from east to west this weekend.
The Magnolia area may expect new rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.