Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 4x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $333 million ($172.2 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

29-30-32-48-50, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $65 million ($33.7 million cash value).

