There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $333 million ($172.2 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $65 million ($33.7 million cash value).