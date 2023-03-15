There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-7-23-38-55, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Iowa and North Carolina.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $254 million ($133.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-10-24-46-63, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $63 million ($33.2 million).