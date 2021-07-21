COVID cases are back on the rise in Bowie County, TX and the Texarkana region. Hospitalizations due to COVID are also increasing, and available resources to care for COVID patients are critically low.
“It is imperative, now more than ever, that the residents of Bowie County and the Texarkana region seek out a COVID vaccine,” Local Health Authority Dr. Matt Young said. “We are seeing sick patients come through the clinic and emergency rooms at an alarming rate, and most of them are unvaccinated. This new Delta variant is moving quickly through our area and affecting younger populations more acutely. Now is the time to remain vigilant and keep fighting this disease.”
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System’s acting Chief Medical Officer, Mike Finley, underscores the need for the community to be vaccinated.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in our community and recent increases in hospitalizations for COVID positive patients, we want to encourage area residents to take advantage of the opportunity to receive COVID vaccine,” said Finley. “These vaccines are a powerful tool in combating the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the Texas DSHS website, only 28.76% of individuals over the age of 12 in Bowie County are fully vaccinated. Compared to the state of Texas, that is significantly worse than the overall 59.02% of Texans who are vaccinated.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.