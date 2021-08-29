There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-22-26-46-59, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Dakota. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and New Mexico.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100 and two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $332 million ($240 million cash). The lottery instituted a new Monday Powerball drawing last week.
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $306 million ($221.0 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.