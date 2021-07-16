Arkansas' governor, attorney general and secretary of state are responsible for deciding how boundaries of state legislative districts should be drawn for the next 10 years.
Have an opinion about how the districts should be drawn for Arkansas House and Senate seats? Public comment is now being taken online as well as at eight public hearings taking place around Arkansas in July and August.
The redistricting process, as the task is known, takes place every decade after the U.S. Census finalizes population counts for towns, cities, counties and states. Only when this population count is released can the three leaders finalize proposed maps for redividing boundaries of House and Senate seats.
Later this month and throughout August, the three state leaders will meet as the Board of Apportionment to accept public comment from people across the state.
Arkansas legislators are expected to meet later this fall to discuss boundaries for the four congressional districts.
Two meetings will be held in South Arkansas. They will be July 29 at the University of Arkansas-Monticello Fine Arts Center; and August 10 at Hempstead Hall on the Hope Campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-TexARKana. All meetings will take place from 6 - 8:30 p.m.
