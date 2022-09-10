Four people, including a child, died about 2:24 p.m. Saturday in a wreck that involved four vehicles on U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs, near Jaguar Road.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on the highway, which has four lanes and a continuous turn lane at the scene of the wreck.
Gonzalez’ vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and into the path of three oncoming westbound vehicles.
The first of the westbound vehicles, a 2009 Hyundai driven by Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal, swerved to avoid a collision with the Gonzalez car, but in the process hit a 2015 model Chevrolet that was traveling parallel with the Godwin vehicle. The Chevrolet exited the south side of the roadway.
The Godwin vehicle was struck by the Gonzalez car. The Godwin car was then struck by a third westbound vehicle, a 2012 model Acura.
No injuries were reported among the drivers of the Chevrolet or Acura, and they were not named in the Arkansas State Police report.
However, Gonzalez’ passenger, Julieanna Gonzalez, 67, of Glenwood, was killed, along with Godwin and two of her passengers, Rebekah Schaffer, 35, of Royal and a minor, whose name was not released in the ASP report.
Andres Gonzalez was hurt and taken to UAMS.
All four of the dead died at the scene, according to the Garland County Coroner’s Office.
It was cloudy and rainy at the time of the wreck.
Trooper 1st Class Dylan Robbins investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.