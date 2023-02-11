Just one day before tragedy struck, Monticello resident, 19-year-old Rebekah Reynolds called her mother and best friend Regina Henthorne to share the news that she was planning to enroll in cosmetology school to pursue her dreams of becoming a hair and makeup artist.
On June 24, 2021, Reynolds was a victim of domestic gun violence. On June 28, Reynolds passed away -- donating her liver, kidneys, and heart valves to save five lives. Her eyes and tissue were also able to be recovered for life-enhancing transplants.
“She lived big dreams and she was determined to make those dreams come true,” Henthorne said. “Five people wouldn’t be alive without my daughter’s donation.” One organ donor can save up to eight lives, as there are eight transplantable organs. And one tissue donor can impact 100 or more lives by helping to restore mobility, ability and freedom from pain.
“Registering to become a donor is simple, and it’s the gift of a lifetime,” said Mark Tudor, president and chief executive officer of ARORA, the nonprofit responsible for recovering organs and tissues for life-saving transplants in Arkansas.
