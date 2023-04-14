A Knoxville, Arkansas man died about 8:45 a.m. Friday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 27 north of Mount Ida (Montgomery County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Michael Shawn Wiggins, 62, was driving a 2015 Volvo south on the highway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
The car partially left the road to the right and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest on its passenger side in the southbound ditch, facing south.
Wiggins died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Mike D. Thomas investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.