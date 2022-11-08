Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, CA, won the record $2.04 billion ($997.4 million cash value) as a result of Monday’s national Powerball lottery.
The jackpot drops to $20 million ($9.8 million cash) for Wednesday’s drawing.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida. There were a total of 22 Match 5 winners of $1 million in 16 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Powerball winners of $100,000. The tickets were sold in Forrest City and Hot Springs. There were 10 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 21 Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 43 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 55 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $154 million ($74.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.