There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-14-33-36-67, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Georgia. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $82 million ($57.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
38-45-46-55-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $396 million ($273.6 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.