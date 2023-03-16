Atlon Tima, 22, of De Queen died Tuesday night when he attempted to run across a railroad track at Stillwell Street in the Sevier County city.
A preliminary Arkansas State Police report said that at about 9:23 p.m., Tima tried to run east to west across the track when he was struck by the engine of a northbound train.
Tima was taken to Sevier County Medical Center, where he died at 11:05 p.m.
The weather was clear and the conditions were dry.
Cpl. Kyle Jones investigated the death for the Arkansas State Police
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.