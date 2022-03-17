There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-28-34-35-58, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $147 million ($97.1 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-14-28-59-60, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 5x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $29 million ($18.9 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.