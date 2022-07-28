There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-25-44-55-57, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.5 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.02 billion ($602.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.