According to Monticello Police Chief Carlos Garcia, Tuesday morning, at approximately 4:28 a.m., The Monticello Police Department received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 278 east of town.
Officers arrived at the residence to find two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was seen by medical personnel and one victim was transported to Drew Memorial Hospital, where the victim succumbed to injuries.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at MonticelloLive .com.