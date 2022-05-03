There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-27-33-39-44, Powerball 8, Power Play 5x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $37 million ($22.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $57 million ($33.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.