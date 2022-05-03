Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

18-27-33-39-44, Powerball 8, Power Play 5x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $37 million ($22.1 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

9-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $57 million ($33.9 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you